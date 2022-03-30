Xion Finance Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $164,243.77 and approximately $886.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.77 or 0.07160567 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.06 or 0.99845892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.