XPO Logistics (XPO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/9/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. 8,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,338. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

