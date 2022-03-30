Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.78 and traded as low as C$13.00. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 1,745 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$362.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

