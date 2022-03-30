Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.31. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LII. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $243.92 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

