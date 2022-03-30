Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to report $28.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $26.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $132.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.99 billion to $135.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $159.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,559,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.25 and its 200-day moving average is $298.72. The stock has a market cap of $620.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $3,008,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,380,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

