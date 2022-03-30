Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $142.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

