Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

GLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,961. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

