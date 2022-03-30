Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

HTBK stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.