Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $14.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $15.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $702.52. 537,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,261. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $504.05 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $666.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

