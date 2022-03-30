Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.36 Million

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to announce $479.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.60 million. PTC reported sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PTC by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 948,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

