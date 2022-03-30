Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

