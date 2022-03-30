Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
About Radius Health (Get Rating)
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
