Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.19. GAP posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GAP by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,266,443. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

