Zacks: Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Datto reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Datto.

MSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $353,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,367 shares of company stock worth $4,521,095. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 16,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

