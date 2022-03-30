Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

