Zacks: Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $15.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $82.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.81 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.05 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

PEP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,077. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

