Zacks: Brokerages Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. 1,058,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.