Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Telos stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $660.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Telos has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Telos by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Telos by 88,716.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

