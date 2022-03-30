Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $742.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD traded down $14.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.