ZelaaPayAE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102,347.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $12,339.08 and $102,347.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 63.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007390 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.