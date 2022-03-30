Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $134.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zendesk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $120.08. 19,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

