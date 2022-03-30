Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Zuora has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

