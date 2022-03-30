Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.25.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

