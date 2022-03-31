-$0.11 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,838,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 247,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Riskified has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.