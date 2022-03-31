$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.58. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

NYSE:OSK traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.52. 569,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,870. Oshkosh has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.