$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

FAST stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. 62,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,052. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.