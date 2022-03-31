-$0.60 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BLPH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,082. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.