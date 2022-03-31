$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $40.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,807,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $6,295,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

