$1.02 EPS Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.34. Range Resources posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,219. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 149,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.