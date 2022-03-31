$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,885,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

THS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.63. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

