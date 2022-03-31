-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter.

TARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,193.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,031 shares of company stock worth $206,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,667. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

