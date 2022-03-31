$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,370. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

