$13.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to report $13.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.99 billion and the lowest is $13.03 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $11.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.19 billion to $48.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $55.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.75. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

