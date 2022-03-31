1,575 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.