1,646 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,264. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.