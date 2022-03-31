$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.82. 5,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

