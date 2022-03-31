2,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
