2,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.