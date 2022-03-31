$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will announce $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.63 million to $254.91 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,838,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,659. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.