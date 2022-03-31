$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

