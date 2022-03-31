350 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

