359 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PBW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $102.06.
