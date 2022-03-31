$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.85 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. Eaton has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.