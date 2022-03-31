5,019 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.33. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

