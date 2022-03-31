51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. 51,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.53. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter worth $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its position in 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in 51job by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after acquiring an additional 679,660 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 607,089 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.