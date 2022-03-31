51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
JOBS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. 51,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.53. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00.
51job Company Profile (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
