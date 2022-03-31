$579.30 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to post sales of $579.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.11 million and the highest is $593.85 million. Etsy reported sales of $550.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.28. 3,800,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,785. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.