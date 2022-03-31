72 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $304.44 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.17 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.23. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

