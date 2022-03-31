7,583 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.