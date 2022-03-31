$779.43 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will report sales of $779.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.98 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,288. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.