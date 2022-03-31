$82.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.85 billion to $92.22 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $59.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $326.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $355.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.98 billion to $364.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 21,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

