A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £19,877.76 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.54).

BAG stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.94) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 506.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.54. The company has a market capitalization of £593.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

