AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CFO Sells $984,594.10 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $984,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.26.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
