AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CFO Sells $984,594.10 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $984,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after purchasing an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AAR by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

